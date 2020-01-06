REGINA -- Saskatchewan will be sending three more firefighters to assist crews in battling blazes in Australia.

The three members will join eight Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency staff already deployed in New South Wales. They will relieve the firefighters that were deployed at the beginning of December. The government of Saskatchewan said in a release that the crew will be deployed for 38 days.

The original group has been helping battle blazes in areas around Glen Innes, Grafton, Casino and Kempsey, in the northeastern part of the state.

This is the third Saskatchewan deployment of Canadian Fire Fighters as part of the Exchange of Wildland Fire Management Resources Agreement.