REGINA -- As many snowmobilers in Saskatchewan gear up for the season, the Saskatchewan Snowmobile Association is urging riders to read up on the provincial guidelines.

"We just want to make sure that everyone is following the guidelines when using the shelters and being on the trail system,” Leah Switzer, the Executive Director of the Saskatchewan Snowmobile Association said.

In an effort to limit exposure, riders are being asked to wear a mask and practice physical distancing when off their machines.

"The gathering limit is 10. So that’s two metres of distance between the households as long as the shelter can allow for that many people. Our shelters come in all different shapes and sizes," Switzer said.

The association is hoping by enforcing these guidelines there won't be any issues with transmission.

Snowmobilers in Saskatchewan were at the centre of attention last March when a gathering was linked to COVID-19 cases.

“It actually was held right before gathering limits were put into place, with that being said it’s one of those activities that we can get out and enjoy. We're lucky to have our shelters open, not all provinces do so following those guidelines is super important."

Officials hope if everyone abides by the guidelines they won't have to shut down until spring.

“It means a huge amount to our clubs to be able to have these trails open, that's how their funding system works its how they pay to have their groomers running. If the system has to shut down that hurts everybody,” Switzer said.