REGINA -- There will likely be no return to play before the end of March for sports organizations in Saskatchewan.

On Jan. 13, Ken Dueck from the Provincial Government’s Business Response Team held a virtual call with all provincial sport governing bodies. Dueck announced that there would be no consideration of return to play (games) for at least four weeks.

He also gave the impression that the likelihood of things changing before the end of March is bleak, given the increase of COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan.

The province put a pause on team sports – including games and practices – for the second time in November because of a surge in COVID-19 infections.

Athletes under 18 can continue to train, but only in groups of eight or fewer. There must be at least three metres of distance between participants. Coaches and trainers are not counted, as long as they are wearing masks.

More to come…