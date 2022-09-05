Sask. stabbing suspects charged with murder as manhunt intensifies
Police have charged two men suspected in a series of stabbings in Saskatchewan that have left 10 dead and 18 injured.
The hunt for Damien Sanderson, 31, and Myles Sanderson, 30, began early Sunday morning following multiple reports of stabbings on the James Smith Cree Nation — about 200 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.
Myles faces three counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of break and enter.
Damien is charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of break and enter.
In an update on the search for the two men, RCMP said more charges are expected as the complex investigation involving dozens of victims and 13 crime scenes unfolds. In the update, RCMP raised the toll of victims from 15 to 18.
"Keep in mind there is a lot of crime scenes to process and a lot of information to process," RCMP Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore said in an interview with CTV News.
"Please remain vigilant, if you have information where are these two individuals are located if you see them or you see the vehicle that we have associated to them, please contact police immediately. Every piece of information will be followed up on," Blackmore said.
Damien is described as five feet, seven inches tall, weighing 155 pounds. Myles is just over six feet tall, weighing 240 pounds, according to police.
Police believe the men were spotted in Regina just before 12 p.m. on Sunday. They were last known to be travelling in a black Nissan Rogue with the Saskatchewan licence plate 119 MPI.
The suspects were still at large Monday morning after a "relentless" search overnight, according to Regina's police chief.
"We've got a fresh set of investigators and shifts coming in today that will take over this investigation," Regina Police Service Chief Evan Bray said in a Twitter video posted around 7:30 a.m. CST.
"We will not stop this investigation until we have those two safely in custody."
RCMP consider the suspects armed and dangerous and should not be approached.
"Every moment that these individuals remaining remain at large, innocent people are in danger," Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said in a video posted on Twitter.
"So if anyone has any information that can help police end that danger, please provide that information," Moe said.
While some of the attacks appear to have been targeted, others may have been random, according to RCMP.
A dangerous persons alert that began in Saskatchewan on Sunday was later extended to include neighbouring Alberta and Manitoba.
At least one attack occurred in the village of Weldon, Sask., located roughly 30 kilometres southwest of the First Nation. Residents there told CTV News a man in his 80s had been killed.
In a May 27 Facebook post from Saskatchewan Crimestoppers that was focused on fugitives, Myles Sanderson was listed as unlawfully at large with Saskatoon his last know location.
Blackmore said both men were previously known to police.
Among those killed in the attacks are a mother of two and a 77-year-old man.
"So many good memories to cherish," Lana Head posted on Facebook the night before the attacks.
Following the James Smith Cree Nation woman's death, many paid tribute on social media.
"In total disbelief that (you) were taken from this world in that horror. I will miss our chats and seeing your chipmunk cheek smile. May you be guided into the spirit world wrapped in comfort, peace and love," one person wrote on Head's Facebook page.
Residents in the village of Weldon were left reeling by the death of Wes Petterson, a widower who was a long time resident.
"He liked to plant cucumbers, tomatoes and he was so proud that he made his Saskatoon (berry) jelly just yesterday," Ruby Works told CTV News on Monday.
RCMP are expected to provide an update on the search for the two men later today.
The Saskatchewan Health Authority said on Monday the situation "continues to evolve" as multiple people are being cared for at multiple locations.
"Our hearts go out to those affected as well as their families. As a symbol of our support for the people and communities we serve that were impacted by this terrible tragedy, we are lowering our flags to half-mast," the SHA said in a statement.
Following the attacks, air and ground ambulances were dispatched due to the high number of casualties.
The SHA moved into a "code orange" process for accepting a high number of critical patients. A similar measure was taken in response to the Humboldt Broncos bus crash in 2018 that killed 16 people and injured 13 others.
With files from Lisa Risom and Reuters.
--This is a developing story. More details to come.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What we know about the two men at the centre of a manhunt in Saskatchewan
Saskatchewan police continue to search for two suspects facing charges of first degree murder in relation to multiple stabbings on Sunday that left 10 people dead and 18 others hospitalized.
Sask. stabbing suspects charged with murder as manhunt intensifies
Police have charged two men suspected in a series of stabbings in Saskatchewan that have left 10 dead and 18 injured while the hunt for Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson continues Monday.
'Shocked and devastated': Reaction to stabbing rampage at First Nation, village in Saskatchewan
A stabbing rampage on a Saskatchewan First Nation and in a nearby village left 10 people dead and 15 others injured, provincial RCMP said Sunday as officers continued to search for two suspects. Here is some of the reaction.
Timeline of the police response to stabbings in Saskatchewan that killed at least 10
A stabbing rampage on a Saskatchewan First Nation and in a nearby village left 10 people dead and 15 others injured, provincial RCMP said Sunday as officers continued to search for two suspects. Here's a timeline of the police response
Workers falling behind as some corporations see record profits, labour leaders say
A record labour shortage and rising wages may seem like good news for workers, but labour leaders say employees aren't seeing the gains that corporations are experiencing amid sky-high inflation.
Judge grants Trump's request for a 'special master' to review materials seized from Mar-a-Lago
A federal judge has granted former U.S. President Donald Trump's request to appoint a 'special master' to review materials that the FBI seized from Mar-a-Lago last month.
Sask. RCMP issue 2nd dangerous persons alert, unconnected to stabbings
A dangerous persons alert has been issued by RCMP in connection to a reported incident on Witchekan Lake First Nation. Police say it is unrelated to the search for two men accused in a series of stabbing attacks.
Liz Truss vows tax cuts after winning vote to be next British prime minister
Liz Truss has been elected as the Conservative Party's new leader, the party announced Monday, and she will take office Tuesday as Britain's new prime minister to steer the country through an acute cost-of-living crisis.
Invasive insect discovered in southern Ontario could pose risk for hemlock trees
Researchers have discovered an invasive insect infestation near Cobourg, Ont., which they say could have a detrimental effect on hemlock trees essential to their ecosystems and used in certain wood products.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. stabbing suspects charged with murder as manhunt intensifies
Police have charged two men suspected in a series of stabbings in Saskatchewan that have left 10 dead and 18 injured while the hunt for Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson continues Monday.
-
Sask. RCMP issue 2nd dangerous persons alert, unconnected to stabbings
A dangerous persons alert has been issued by RCMP in connection to a reported incident on Witchekan Lake First Nation. Police say it is unrelated to the search for two men accused in a series of stabbing attacks.
-
What we know about the two men at the centre of a manhunt in Saskatchewan
Saskatchewan police continue to search for two suspects facing charges of first degree murder in relation to multiple stabbings on Sunday that left 10 people dead and 18 others hospitalized.
Winnipeg
-
Sask. RCMP say suspects still at large after 10 killed, 15 injured in stabbings
Ten people are dead and another 15 are in hospital following multiple stabbings in multiple locations, according to Saskatchewan RCMP. The attacks occurred on James Smith Cree Nation and in the community of Weldon. As of Sunday afternoon, police were investigating 13 separate crime scenes in relation to the attacks.
-
Unions gather to celebrate Labour Day with first post-pandemic parade
Winnipeg's unions got together Monday to celebrate achievements made for the workers with the first Labour Day Picnic and Parade to be held since the pandemic began.
-
'Exceptionally bright and just beautiful to watch': how to see the northern lights in Manitoba
Manitobans have been treated to a spectacular show in the sky over the last few days as the aurora borealis - otherwise known as the northern lights - have been particularly active.
Calgary
-
Sask. stabbing suspects charged with murder as manhunt intensifies
Police have charged two men suspected in a series of stabbings in Saskatchewan that have left 10 dead and 18 injured while the hunt for Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson continues Monday.
-
One dead in single-vehicle rollover near Drumheller
Mounties out of Drumheller, Alta., say one person is dead in the aftermath of a single-vehicle rollover on Monday morning.
-
Air Force Museum Society of Alberta lands Cold War-era jet
The Air Force Museum Society of Alberta will soon have another Cold War-era jet on display in Calgary.
Edmonton
-
'Extended' power outage in Jasper likely as Chetamon Mountain wildfire burns
The Municipality of Jasper is being warned about the possibility of "extended" power outages as the Chetamon Mountain wildfire continues to impact transmission lines in the national park.
-
Timeline of the police response to stabbings in Saskatchewan that killed at least 10
A stabbing rampage on a Saskatchewan First Nation and in a nearby village left 10 people dead and 15 others injured, provincial RCMP said Sunday as officers continued to search for two suspects. Here's a timeline of the police response
-
Family concerned after full ETS buses miss stops during morning school rush
A southwest Edmonton family hopes the city improves transit service to help students get to school after some were left waiting at stops last week.
Toronto
-
Doug Ford and other Ontario politicians offer condolences following deadly Saskatchewan stabbings
Ontario Premier Doug Ford, as well as other municipal politicians, have offered their condolences to the families and communities impacted by a series of stabbings in Saskatchewan that left 10 people dead and more than a dozen hospitalized.
-
Here’s when is the first day of school for each GTA school board
Here’s a breakdown of when is the first day of school for each GTA school board.
-
Toronto Labour Day parade highlights how Gen Z is revitalizing the workers' movement
Chants, horns, drums, pop music and even bagpipes filled the air in downtown Toronto today for the return of the annual Labour Day parade.
Ottawa
-
Almonte, Ont. hospital closing emergency department overnight
The Almonte General Hospital said in a news release that its emergency department would close at 7 p.m. Monday and reopen at 7 a.m. Tuesday.
-
Peace Tower flag lowered in memory of Sask. stabbing victims
The flag on the Peace Tower in the heart of Ottawa is flying at half-mast in memory of the victims of a devastating series of attacks in Saskatchewan.
-
Sask. stabbing suspects charged with murder as manhunt intensifies
Police have charged two men suspected in a series of stabbings in Saskatchewan that have left 10 dead and 18 injured while the hunt for Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson continues Monday.
Vancouver
-
Back to school: Psychologist's tips to handle kids' fear, uncertainty as they return to class
With some kids possibly feeling overwhelmed or anxious about heading back to class this week, a Canadian psychologist says it's important to reinforce they're capable of handling that change.
-
Man wanted in connection to break-and-enter, assault: Kamloops RCMP
Kamloops Mounties are looking for a man they say is wanted for break-and-enter and assault with a weapon.
-
Search suspended for 9 missing after fatal float plane crash in Puget Sound: Coast Guard
The U.S. Coast Guard suspended the search Monday afternoon for nine people, including a child, who were missing after a floatplane crashed in the waters of Puget Sound northwest of Seattle.
Montreal
-
Quebec's party leaders offer competing views on immigration amid labour shortage
Quebec's main party leaders are spreading out around the province this Labour Day, after a Sunday spent campaigning in the Greater Montreal Area.
-
Candidate puts Liberal leader on defensive after comments about French-language and secularism laws
Liberal leader Dominique Anglade is in a quandary over the positions of one of her candidates on secularism and French, after the Liberal candidate in Laurier-Dorion, Deepak Awasti, has denounced Bill 101 as well as Bill 21 in publications.
-
Quebec election 2022: Q&A with Coalition Avenir Quebec leader Francois Legault
Francois Legault, the premier and leader of the Coalition Avenir Quebec, isn't shy when it comes to sharing his political views.
Vancouver Island
-
Back to school: Psychologist's tips to handle kids' fear, uncertainty as they return to class
With some kids possibly feeling overwhelmed or anxious about heading back to class this week, a Canadian psychologist says it's important to reinforce they're capable of handling that change.
-
Sask. stabbing suspects charged with murder as manhunt intensifies
Police have charged two men suspected in a series of stabbings in Saskatchewan that have left 10 dead and 18 injured while the hunt for Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson continues Monday.
-
Search suspended for 9 missing after fatal float plane crash in Puget Sound: Coast Guard
The U.S. Coast Guard suspended the search Monday afternoon for nine people, including a child, who were missing after a floatplane crashed in the waters of Puget Sound northwest of Seattle.
Atlantic
-
Popular N.S. battle rapper identified as victim in fatal Halifax stabbing
Halifax Regional Police has identified the victim as 36-year-old Patrick Wayne Stay and ruled his death a homicide.
-
P.E.I.-N.S. ferry cleared for service Monday following 'steering issue'
A ferry that was halted during a crossing between Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia Sunday is clear to resume service, according to the ferry operator.
-
Some Maritimers want to avoid a carbon tax, others want rebate to help those on low-incomes
While the idea has caused controversy for some, others, like the Ecology Action Centre’s Thomas Arnason McNeil, believe Nova Scotia should implement a carbon tax and use the rebate to help those on low-incomes bridge the affordability gap.
Northern Ontario
-
Fatal boat crash in northern Ontario kills one
One person has died after two boats collided on a northern Ontario lake Sunday night, police say.
-
Sask. stabbing suspects charged with murder as manhunt intensifies
Police have charged two men suspected in a series of stabbings in Saskatchewan that have left 10 dead and 18 injured while the hunt for Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson continues Monday.
-
Sask. RCMP issue 2nd dangerous persons alert, unconnected to stabbings
A dangerous persons alert has been issued by RCMP in connection to a reported incident on Witchekan Lake First Nation. Police say it is unrelated to the search for two men accused in a series of stabbing attacks.
Kitchener
-
Tragic hockey player death, Trudeau in Kitchener, arson investigation: Top stories of the week
A tragic death of a hockey player in Ayr, the prime minister making an announcement in Kitchener, and a fire at a historic Cambridge building being investigated as arson round out the top stories of the week.
-
Sask. stabbing suspects charged with murder as manhunt intensifies
Police have charged two men suspected in a series of stabbings in Saskatchewan that have left 10 dead and 18 injured while the hunt for Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson continues Monday.
-
Regional police conducting investigation at Kitchener encampment
Waterloo regional police are in the area of Victoria and Weber Streets in Kitchener for an investigation.