

CTV News Regina





Students in Saskatchewan feel they benefit from quality teachers and staff, along with a comfortable and quiet learning environment, a recent study by the province shows.

Nearly 9,000 students, parents and community members took part in an online survey about what students need to be successful at school.

The survey results also showed students enjoy having many program and elective options to allow them to study things they are interested in.

Non-students identified quality teachers, issues at home and access to supports as the top three things influencing students' learning and well-being.

Survey respondents also noted that instructional quality can be a challenge, the province said. Classroom environments and the behaviour of students can also be a barrier to learning. Non-students also said in the survey that updated curriculum and classroom supports are important for to help students learn while at school.

“Student voice is key as we begin to plan for the future success of all Saskatchewan students now and into the future," Minister of Education Gordon Wyant said in a news release.

Students also said hands-on learning and interactive activities help with classroom learning.

The province says this survey is one of several forms of feedback it plans to use to shape education over the next decade.

A full education framework that will develop a new education plan, co-constructed by the Ministry of Education with the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations; League of Educational Administrators, Directors and Superintendents of Saskatchewan; Métis Nation-Saskatchewan/Gabriel Dumont Institute; Office of the Treaty Commissioner; Saskatchewan Association of School Business Officials and Saskatchewan School Boards Association, will be presented to Wyant later this year.