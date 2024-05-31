Sask. Teachers' Federation president, education minister speak following second offer rejection

Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) president Samantha Becotte is expected to address the media at 10:30 Friday morning after teachers voted “no” to another contract offer from the province this week.

Becotte’s virtual news conference can be watched live using the video player at the top of this article.

The offer that was being endorsed by the STF and teachers’ bargaining committee was voted down by 55 per cent of the 88 per cent of teachers who voted.

In a news release on Thursday evening, Becotte said it was clear that teachers’ needs are still not being met.

“The result of this vote is a message to government and the Saskatchewan School Boards Association that teachers need to see real changes to classroom complexity and compensation. In feedback from members, we heard clearly that their priorities haven’t been adequately addressed,” Becotte said.

Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill said he was disappointed that the latest offer was rejected.

Cockrill said he was unhappy to see what he felt was a fair offer get rejected, and one that was endorsed by the STF and its senior leadership.

Cockrill is also addressing the media at 10:00 Friday morning in Saskatoon.

A verbal invitation to return to the bargaining table has been given to the province by teachers’ representatives, the STF said.

According to the STF, if the invitation is declined or talks stall once again then 48 hours of notice will be given befor further job action is taken by teachers.

An initial tentative offer was rejected by Saskatchewan teachers on May 9, with 90 per cent of the 92 per cent who voted saying “no.”

-- This is a developing story. More details to come.

-- With files from Caitlin Brezinski.