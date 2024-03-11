REGINA
Regina

    • Sask. teachers' latest job action announcement includes public and catholic schools in Regina, Saskatoon

    Share

    Job action announced by the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) for Thursday will include public and catholic schools in both Regina and Saskatoon simultaneously.

    A one-day withdrawal of noon-hour supervision was announced by the STF Monday morning.

    Among the school divisions affected will be public and catholic schools for both Regina and Saskatoon.

    All schools in the Chinook, Holy Family Catholic, North East, Prairie Spirit and Conseil des ecoles fransaskoise divisions will also be affected.

    Teachers have been without a contract since August of 2023 and have declared impasses in bargaining in October and February.

    Initial bargaining began in May of 2023.

    On Monday the University of Saskatchewan, University of Regina and Saskatchewan Polytechnic joined the STF in calling for “sustainable” education funding.

    Job action taking place on Monday includes one-day pauses of extracurricular activities and noon-hour supervision at various school divisions.

    Teachers are also set to withdraw from extracurricular activities on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Was the Princess of Wales thrown under the bus in the royal photo fiasco?

    It was supposed to be the image that calmed all the rumours about the Princess of Wales as she recovers after abdominal surgery. But royal commentator Afua Hagan writes it was anything but, and it's a stark example of Kensington Palace's struggle with tradition and the public's thirst for knowledge in the age of social media.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Vancouver

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News