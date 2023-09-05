Sask. teachers, province digging in during negotiations as school begins not a good sign, expert says

As Saskatchewan students headed back to the classroom Tuesday, teachers remained without a finalized collective bargaining agreement with the province.

The fall tradition is usually a time to be celebrated. But this year’s installment came with some controversy as over 190,000 students returned to the classrooms.

Recently, both the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) and Ministry of Education have launched ad campaigns to solidify their position.

It is a common practice according to professor of management studies and labour relations expert David Hannah.

“Both parties have dug in,” the Simon Fraser University professor said. “It’s not usually a good sign.”

“It means there is a gap between both parties so they’re trying to put pressure on the other side through the media,” Hannah added.

More bargaining talks are scheduled to take place in mid-September with more dates scheduled into October.

A meeting in August was cancelled by the STF after the province initiated a billboard campaign.

“Whether it is fewer professional supports or larger classroom sizes, students are having a harder time learning in schools now,” said STF president Samantha Becotte.

NDP leader Carla Beck also called out the government Monday, saying the Sask. Party spent its summer attacking educators instead of improving education.

“As a province, we have a choice to make on whether or not we properly invest in education,” she told CTV News.

Beck believes recent controversy outside of the classroom is impacting those inside it.

“It’s time the education of our youngest citizens, our students, made a priority,” she added.

“The Government-Trustee Bargaining Committee is committed to continue bargaining in good faith to reach a fair deal for Saskatchewan teachers,” the Ministry responded in an emailed statement to CTV News.

Hannah said strike action could be possible, but it would not be in anyone’s best interest.

“It’ll only happen if the teachers genuinely believe ‘we must do something because the system is really falling apart and something big must change,’” he said.

The STF and Government Trustee Bargaining Commitee (GTBC) could schedule additional talks if a final deal is not reached by October.

Becotte said she remains committed to ensuring students have access to their necessary supports throughout the school year.