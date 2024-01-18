Sask. teachers to stage second day-long strike

The Saskatchewan Teacher's Federation says it will strike next Monday province-wide.

"We recognize that this creates challenges for families across the province. But the years of underfunding that we have experienced in education, the lack of supports that are left in schools have created significant challenges for many families across the province as well. Teachers are saying enough is enough," STF president Samantha Becotte said during a virtual news conference Thursday afternoon.

The announcement comes after teachers walked off the job on Tuesday. A day later, they signaled more job action would be coming on Monday.

Saskatchewan teachers’ most recent contract expired in August. Bargaining began in May before the STF declared they were at an impasse with the province in October.

Teachers have remained steadfast that their two biggest issues are complexities within the classroom and class sizes, something they feel needs to be addressed at the bargaining table.

The province says it has addressed those concerns with increased funding and pilot projcts.

Despite that, teachers say per student funding has been at a steady decline.

The provincial government has not budged on its belief that those two issues should not be part of the bargaining process even though an independent conciliator’s report was released determining it could be possible to bargain on those issues.

“That's a line in the sand for government that we're not going to be moving on. We again believe classroom size, [and] complexity are best dealt with by locally-led school divisions, 27 of them all around the province in a diverse range of communities, size and demographics,” Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill said on Tuesday.

“We are doing exactly what we said we would with a $53.1 million investment towards enrolment and complexity, a teacher-led innovation and support fund, and specialized support classroom pilot projects,” the province said in an email to CTV News.

“The day after our first strike action, rather than acknowledging the outstanding efforts of teachers, the minister [of education] attempted to make it all about salary demands,” Becotte said.

Since June 2023, the province has offered teachers a seven per cent salary increase over three years, something it claims would "ensure Saskatchewan teachers are paid above the western Canadian average."

According to numbers supplied from the STF, about 7,800 Saskatchewan teachers made at least $92,000 in 2023. However, to get to that salary, a teacher with a Bachelor of Education degree must have 10 years of experience or multiple degrees, the STF said.

Both sides have been adamant they are willing and ready to get back to the bargaining table. The province says back to work legislation has not yet been discussed.

“The minister of education has my phone number. He can call me [at] any point in time to say they're ready to engage in conversations. We'd be happy to go back to the table and have those conversations,” Becotte added.

“He needs to take this seriously.”