Sask. teachers to withdraw noon hour supervision in 10 divisions on Friday

Teachers in 10 divisions across Saskatchewan are set to withdraw noon hour supervision on Friday March 8 – marking the third strike action this week.

The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) announced the move Tuesday morning.

Educators in Christ the Teacher Catholic School Division, Good Spirit School Division, North East School Division, Prairie Spirit School Division, Regina Catholic Schools, Saskatoon Public Schools and Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools, South East Cornerstone School Division, as well as schools in Living Sky School Division, Light of Christ Catholic School Division, and Sakewew High School in North Battleford will be affected.

The incoming withdrawal comes after 3,500 teachers picketed in front of the Saskatchewan legislature on Monday.

The federation also withdrew noon hour supervision in eight divisions on Tuesday.

“Teachers understand that the withdrawal of noon-hour supervision is an inconvenience to many families,” the STF’s release read.

“Parents and caregivers concerned about the impact of job action should contact their MLAs and elected school board trustees and ask them to encourage the government’s bargaining committee to return to the table with a new mandate.”

Speaking to reporters on Monday morning, Premier Scott Moe hinted at further funding announcements for education. He was sure to make clear that the announcement would be offered outside the bargaining process.

“In the next day or two, you are going to see an even further significant commitment that this government is going to make to our students in our classrooms [and] to our teachers that are in those very classrooms,” he said.

“With that investment, we would invite the union back to the bargaining table. Let's sit down, work our way through these issues on behalf of the students – the students that deserve access to a classroom.”

Initial contract negotiations began between the STF and the province in May of 2023. The STF declared impasses in negotiations in October and February.

Saskatchewan teachers have been without a contract since August of 2023.

The STF and the Government Trusteee Bargaining Committee (GTBC) were last at the bargaining table on Feb. 13.