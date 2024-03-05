Sask. teachers to withdraw noon hour supervision in 10 divisions on Friday
Teachers in 10 divisions across Saskatchewan are set to withdraw noon hour supervision on Friday March 8 – marking the third strike action this week.
The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) announced the move Tuesday morning.
Educators in Christ the Teacher Catholic School Division, Good Spirit School Division, North East School Division, Prairie Spirit School Division, Regina Catholic Schools, Saskatoon Public Schools and Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools, South East Cornerstone School Division, as well as schools in Living Sky School Division, Light of Christ Catholic School Division, and Sakewew High School in North Battleford will be affected.
The incoming withdrawal comes after 3,500 teachers picketed in front of the Saskatchewan legislature on Monday.
The federation also withdrew noon hour supervision in eight divisions on Tuesday.
“Teachers understand that the withdrawal of noon-hour supervision is an inconvenience to many families,” the STF’s release read.
“Parents and caregivers concerned about the impact of job action should contact their MLAs and elected school board trustees and ask them to encourage the government’s bargaining committee to return to the table with a new mandate.”
Speaking to reporters on Monday morning, Premier Scott Moe hinted at further funding announcements for education. He was sure to make clear that the announcement would be offered outside the bargaining process.
“In the next day or two, you are going to see an even further significant commitment that this government is going to make to our students in our classrooms [and] to our teachers that are in those very classrooms,” he said.
“With that investment, we would invite the union back to the bargaining table. Let's sit down, work our way through these issues on behalf of the students – the students that deserve access to a classroom.”
Initial contract negotiations began between the STF and the province in May of 2023. The STF declared impasses in negotiations in October and February.
Saskatchewan teachers have been without a contract since August of 2023.
The STF and the Government Trusteee Bargaining Committee (GTBC) were last at the bargaining table on Feb. 13.
Meta's Facebook, Instagram down for hundreds of thousands of users across globe
Meta-owned social media platforms Facebook and Instagram were down for hundreds of thousands of users on Tuesday in a global outage that has been going on for more than an hour.
Federal tax change could raise electricity, gas bills in some provinces
Electricity Canada is sounding the alarm over a proposed tax change it warns could see some private utilities saddled with millions in additional income taxes.
BREAKING Dismembered human remains found on Toronto beach
Toronto police are trying to identify a number of body parts discovered on a downtown beach last year.
Student airlifted to hospital after school bus crash near Woodstock, Ont.
One child was reported to be pinned under the bus and several others were taken by ambulance to be treated for various injuries.
Luka Magnotta now living in medium-security prison, says Correctional Service Canada
Correctional Service Canada confirms Luka Magnotta, who made international headlines for the brutal killing of an international student, resides in a medium-security prison.
Canadian School Book Exchange files for bankruptcy
The company that operates the Canadian School Book Exchange, which provides textbooks to schools across Canada, has filed for bankruptcy.
opinion The hidden trap of credit card minimum payments: What you need to know
When it comes to credit cards, the term "minimum payment" is often used as a marketing ploy, promising customers that a seemingly small, manageable monthly payment will keep them in good standing with lenders.
Boy, 16, and girl, 14, identified as pair struck and killed by UP Express train in Toronto
The two people fatally struck by a UP Express train Monday evening were a 16-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl, Toronto police confirmed Tuesday, though it's still not clear why they were on the tracks.
Just For Laughs files for creditor protection, says 2024 festival 'will not take place'
The 2024 Just for Laughs comedy festival has been cancelled as the Montreal company tries to avoid bankruptcy.
Sask. teachers to withdraw noon hour supervision in 10 divisions on Friday
