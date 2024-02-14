Sask. teachers' union, province speak as negotiations falter again

The union representing Saskatchewan's teachers and the province's education minister are accusing each other of walking away from the bargaining table.

The development comes after two days of contract talks were scheduled for this week, the first such negotiations in months.

“They agreed to come back to the table, we had a meeting scheduled for 1 p.m. on Monday that was the agreed upon time, we showed up at 1 p.m. and began to share the movement that we made on several items and by 1:30 p.m. we were the only ones left in the room,” Education Minister Jeremey Cockrill said during a news conference Wednesday morning.

The STF suspended a planned lunch-hour walk out last week after Premier Scott Moe announced he would send the Government-Trustee Bargaining Committee (GBTC) back to the bargaining table with a renewed "mandate."

The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) meanwhile accused the province of not showing up to the bargaining table on Tuesday evening. The STF has since said that lunch-hour supervision will be suspended across the province on Friday with another round of rotating daylong strikes also taking place at various school divisions.

Aside from salary, teachers have stated their biggest concerns surround classroom size and complexities – two issues the province has said it will not discuss at the bargaining table, despite an independent conciliator’s report indicating it could be appropriate to bring those two issues to the bargaining table.

“Over the last several months government has made some investments to address some of the challenges that we’re seeing in classrooms around enrollment growth and around complexity,” Cockrill said.

According to Cockrill, the province has added $40 million to school divisions for the current year to address growth and enrollment as well as complexity issues.

“We have the $7 million dollars every year in our budget for additional liaise, we have 800 more additional EAs in our Saskatchewan schools than we did five years ago, as well as the two pilot projects that we have announced,” Cockrill said.

Cockrill claims the province will have a room ready for the two sides to negotiate in at 9 a.m. each day morning forward.

“Our team will be ready to get a deal done and hopefully the union leadership decides that they also want to get a deal done.”

Cockrill reiterated that the province has shown movement in favour of teachers on several items and is willing to discuss getting a deal done.

“That’s what we want because again not having a deal in place provides unpredictability for students and families, so we’re available every single day and we sure hope union leadership decides to join us.”

Both the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation and Minister of Education Jeremy Cockrill are expected to address the media Wednesday morning as contract negotiations between the two sides have again broken down.

Both sides are accusing the other of walking away from the bargaining table, negotiations resumed Feb. 12 after the STF declared in October 2023 that the two sides were at an impasse.

Cockrill is scheduled to speak at 9 a.m. while the STF is expected to speak at 10 a.m.. You can watch both news conferences live using the video player in this article.

Saskatchewan’s teachers have been without a contract since August of 2023, initial bargaining began three months prior.

The STF has reinstated planned job action for Friday that will include a day-long suspension of lunchtime supervision across the province and rotating strikes at numerous school divisions.

Teachers have said the biggest concerns they would like addressed at the bargaining table are classroom size and complexity.

In the past, the province has said it will not address those issues at the bargaining table and instead has worked to resolve both class size and complexity through funding and the introduction of new programs.

-- With files from Cole Davenport.