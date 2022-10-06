Sask. to centralize online learning for 2023-24 school year

A more centralized approach to online learning for Saskatchewan students next year will be provided by the Treasury Board Crown Corporation, the province announced on Thursday.

The upgraded model will provide kindergarten to Grade 12 students with consistent, high quality education from multiple locations across the province, the government said in a release on Thursday.

“[We] firmly believe the best place for students is in the classroom,” said Minister of Education Dustin Duncan in a statement. “However, in the event where students are in need of online learning, we want to ensure all students have access to high quality education regardless of where they are living.”

All students will have access to the central online learning provider and most students will be from public school divisions.

The province said the consolidation to a provincial online learning school will focus on public divisions but other independent schools may continue to be able to offer online learning after application to do so.

Funding will be provided by the Government of Saskatchewan and employment opportunities will open during the upcoming winter.