REGINA -- REGINA- The Government of Saskatchewan announced nearly $2 million in funding for licensed childcare centres and family childcare homes across the province.

The purpose of the funding is to address the most immediate and pressing needs of child care facilities, which is supporting the safety of children and staff by assisting with the cost of personal protective equipment, cleaning and sanitizing supplies.

“Saskatchewan’s child care facilities have been an exceptional support to Saskatchewan families since the pandemic began,” Education Minister Dustin Duncan said in a release. “We are pleased to deliver nearly $2 million in funding to these facilities to assist them in providing safe environments for children and staff.”

This funding is from the Federal Safe Start Agreement intended to help the child care sector adapt to the COVID-19 environment. It will be released as a one-time grant of $100 per child care space to licensed child care centres and homes.

Since March, the Government of Saskatchewan has provided centres with operating grants provided by the Ministry of Education.

Early Childhood Education workers also had their salaries topped up by $400 per month for each four-week period, up to 16 weeks, from March 15 to July 4, 2020.