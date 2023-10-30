Sask. to help cover cost of adding rental suites to new homes

Saskatchewan residents who build a new home could receive up to $35,000 from the province for a secondary rental suite, in a program the government says will help homeowners with rising costs while also increasing the availability of rental units.

Known as the Secondary Suite Incentive (SSI) grant program, the province said those who participate in the PST Rebate for New Home Construction will be eligible for the grant.

The province announced a return of the PST rebate for new homes during the throne speech on Oct. 25 retroactive to April 1 of 2023.

The PST rebate provides a repayment of as much as 42 per cent of the PST paid on the purchase of a newly constructed home, the province said.

To qualify for the SSI grant, the province says new homes must be occupied by April 1, 2026, with rebate applications received no later than March 31 of the following year.

Only homes that cost $550,000 or less before taxes and exceed the value of the land and price of any furniture, furnishings and appliances will qualify for the grant, according to the province.

The maximum allowable money given back in the grant will also be reduced for homes that cost more than $450,000, the province said, although how much of a reduction will be applied was not included in a news release.

There are also conditions surrounding the secondary rental unit that must be met to qualify for the grant.

According to the province, the secondary suite must be on the property of a single-family home and include a separate entrance, full kitchen and full bathroom and meet all national, provincial, and municipal bylaws, codes and standards to be used as a rental unit.

Those who have an existing rental unit and want to renovate it will not qualify for the grant, the province said.

People renovating an existing home to add a rental suite will also not be eligible for the grant.

“Saskatchewan is growing at its fastest pace in more than a century and we need housing stock across a wide range of communities and price ranges,” Saskatchewan Finance Minister Donna Harpauer said in a news release. “A secondary suite can help homeowners with the cost of a mortgage while providing affordable options for renters.”

Following the throne speech, the opposition NDP accused the government of not announcing any affordability measures for residents.

Harpauer responded by saying details surrounding housing affordability were coming.

“There is a housing program, and you’ll [get] more details next week, that will address housing affordability, but it will also have a secondary sweep program that will go directly to families that will have an option in order to help them with their mortgage payments should they be impacted by recent mortgage rate increases,” Harpauer said during question period on Oct. 26.

When asked on Monday if affordability measures were also coming for exitsting homeowners not building new who are struggling to cover the cost of their mortgage, Harpauer said not at this time.

More details surrounding the SSI grant program can be read here.