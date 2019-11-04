REGINA -- The Government of Saskatchewan has been granted leave to intervene in the appeal of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion before the Federal Court of Appeal.

Saskatchewan will support the federal government by arguing that the pipeline expansion project was properly approved.

The province maintains that without a new pipeline, demand for transportation by train will keep increasing which puts pressure on the producers, as well as the agriculture and mining sectors.

“A pipeline is a national undertaking and its impetrative that be able to move across the nation unimpeded by municipal and provincial laws,” Justice Minister Don Morgan said.

The court will be hearing whether the federal government properly consulted with First Nations on the pipeline project before it was approved.

A hearing is scheduled to take place in December.