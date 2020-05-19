REGINA -- The Government of Saskatchewan announced Tuesday that it is lifting the supply limit placed prescription medications.

This change will be effective on Wednesday.

Saskatchewan residents will be able to fill prescriptions as they did before COVID-19. There may be exceptions if a particular drug is in short supply.

The province decided to limit drug supply to prevent shortages to ensure patients would be able to continue accessing necessary medications.

“We continue to support the Ministry of Health’s careful management through this challenge to ensure Saskatchewan residents get the medications they need,” Pharmacy Association of Saskatchewan CEO Dawn Martin said. “Front-line pharmacists work hard every day for their patients, and will continue to do so through this difficult and unpredictable time.”

The province says the supply limit did not impact most residents, because 87 per cent of people in Saskatchewan have medications filled on 34-day cycles.