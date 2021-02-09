REGINA -- The Government of Saskatchewan will announce details on phase two of its COVID-19 vaccination plan at 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

Saskatchewan Health Minister Paul Merriman and Saskatchewan Health Authority CEO Scott Livingstone will present the plan in a press conference at the legislative building. CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca will stream the event live.

Premier Scott Moe made that announcement on Monday at the Municipalities of Saskatchewan’s annual convention, which is being hosted virtually this year due to the pandemic.

"You’ll see a vaccine plan that is age-based, a plan that will have some allowance – small allowances – for some groups to be prioritized," Moe said.

NDP CRITICAL OF PREMIER CALLING COVID-19 LOCKDOWNS A 'STOPGAP' MEASURE

The Saskatchewan NDP are pushing back against Premier Scott Moe calling COVID-19 lockdowns a 'stopgap' measure to end the pandemic.

During Monday’s address by the Premier at the Municipalities of Saskatchewan convention, Moe stated the province’s only way out of the pandemic was vaccinations.

"No matter how severe lockdowns or public health measures are, they will not end this pandemic, they are simply a stopgap measure to help us get to the finish line," Moe said on Monday.

NDP Leader Ryan Meili responded on Tuesday during his speech at the convention, criticizing the government for failure to act to keep residents safe until mass vaccination is possible.

"Just because we can see the finish line, doesn’t mean we can stop running," Meili said. "The vaccine is great, but the vaccine won’t bring back anyone we already lost."

Meili pointed to his call for a three-week circuit breaker in November when the province had seen 32 deaths due to COVID-19. As of Monday, 341 people have died during the pandemic.

"The Premier chose not to act decisively then," Meili said. "Not even three months later, over 10 times that many people have died with 200 deaths in last six weeks alone."