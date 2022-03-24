Sask. to propose takeover of federal carbon tax revenue, administration

The Government of Saskatchewan revealed plans for a proposal to take over administration and revenue from federal carbon pricing, as part of the 2022-23 budget.

The province led a constitutional challenge against the Ottawa-imposed carbon pricing that was struck down in a decision by the Supreme Court of Canada in 2021.

"Ultimately, the Supreme Court has ruled that we do have to participate in this. So what we have asked the federal government to do is to turn the administration of this ridiculous tax back over to the provinces,” Premier Scott Moe said following the budget’s release Wednesday.

“So we can work with our industries on a proper functioning carbon credit system, a proper functioning offset system.”

Moe said with provincial control, the government would be able to “reward those industries that are making investments in actual emissions reduction” like energy, mining and agriculture.

“As long as the federal government is going to cling onto the administration of this very foolish tax, we are not able to move forward with a proper, robust offset or carbon credit system,” Moe said.

“So those industries that yes, are emitting but are investing in lowering those emissions, can be recognized for work that they've already done and work that they are doing today that will pay dividends long into the future."

If the proposal is successful, a larger plan will be announced in fall 2022, according to the budget.

A previous attempt at establishing a Saskatchewan carbon pricing plan was rejected by the federal government in July 2021.

More details to come…