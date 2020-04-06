REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority will release its COVID-19 modelling on Wednesday.

Premier Scott Moe made the announcement at the province’s daily update on Monday.

Moe said Wednesday’s briefing will show modelling scenarios on the impact of COVID-19. The SHA will also share its surge capacity plan.

“We feel it’s important that the public have access to the latest information available,” Moe said.

After the initial modest are released on Wednesday, Moe says the SHA will provide a weekly briefing every Tuesday.