REGINA -- Saskatchewan’s government will unveil its plans to start slowly lifting COVID-19 restrictions on Tuesday.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and the province’s Chief Medical Health Officer, Dr. Saqib Shahab, will provide a COVID-19 update at 3 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon. CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca will stream the event live.

Moe announced Monday that the provinces “roadmap to recovery” will be based around vaccination rates.

Now that 43 per cent of adults have been vaccinated, Moe said it's time to start talking about opening the province back up.

“Some very direct metrics around what type of vaccination levels we need to meet before we can move forward with a number of opportunities for us across this province,” Moe said to reporters on Monday.

He added that other places, like the United Kingdom, started to reopen around the same stage in their vaccine delivery plans.

He stressed that this plan will only work if everyone takes the vaccine.