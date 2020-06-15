Advertisement
Sask. to reveal 2020-21 budget as Legislature returns for 3 week sitting
Saskatchewan Finance Minister Donna Harpauer discusses the province's 2018-19 budget at the Legislative Building in Regina, Tuesday, April 10, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Taylor
The Government of Saskatchewan will unveil the 2020-21 budget Monday afternoon, following a three month delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A limited number of caucus members will return to the Legislature for a short session that will span three weeks.
Finance Minister Donna Harpauer will rise around 2 p.m. to deliver the numbers. Due to costs associated with the pandemic, the government predicted losses between $1.3 billion to $3.3 billion in April.
The move to return to the Legislature comes after weeks of criticism from the NDP opposition regarding a lack of scrutiny for government spending during the pandemic.
The province was on track for a balanced budget in March, its second surplus year in a row, which was upended in a matter of days as a result of COVID-19.
