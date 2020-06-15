REGINA -- class="MsoNormal"> The Government of Saskatchewan will unveil the 2020-21 budget Monday afternoon, following a three month delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A limited number of caucus members will return to the Legislature for a short session that will span three weeks.

Finance Minister Donna Harpauer will rise around 2 p.m. to deliver the numbers. Due to costs associated with the pandemic, the government predicted losses between $1.3 billion to $3.3 billion in April.

The move to return to the Legislature comes after weeks of criticism from the NDP opposition regarding a lack of scrutiny for government spending during the pandemic.

The province was on track for a balanced budget in March, its second surplus year in a row, which was upended in a matter of days as a result of COVID-19.

