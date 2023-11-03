Sask. unemployment rate lowest in Canada

With an unemployment rate of 4.4 per cent in October, Saskatchewan had the lowest jobless rate in the nation, according to numbers released by Statistics Canada.

A labour force survey released on Friday showed that 19,300 jobs were added in the province in October 2023 compared to 2022.

Regina and Saskatoon both saw major year-over-year employment gains according to a news release from the province, with jobs increasing by 7.6 per cent in Regina and Saskatoon’s up by 4.4 per cent.

“Today’s lowest in the nation unemployment rate and remarkable job growth figures reflect a thriving economy and a growing province,” Immigration and Career Training Minister Jeremy Harrison said in a release.

“Working with our partners to create more opportunities for Saskatchewan residents, newcomers and businesses, ensures that Saskatchewan’s growth creates a better quality of life for everyone,” Harrison added.

According to the province, there was 605,300 people employed across Saskatchewan in October.

Canada-wide, the unemployment rate rose from 5.5 per cent in September to 5.7 per cent last month.

October marked the fourth consecutive month the jobless rate rose nationwide.

-- With files from The Canadian Press.