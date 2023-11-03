Sask. unemployment rate lowest in Canada
With an unemployment rate of 4.4 per cent in October, Saskatchewan had the lowest jobless rate in the nation, according to numbers released by Statistics Canada.
A labour force survey released on Friday showed that 19,300 jobs were added in the province in October 2023 compared to 2022.
Regina and Saskatoon both saw major year-over-year employment gains according to a news release from the province, with jobs increasing by 7.6 per cent in Regina and Saskatoon’s up by 4.4 per cent.
“Today’s lowest in the nation unemployment rate and remarkable job growth figures reflect a thriving economy and a growing province,” Immigration and Career Training Minister Jeremy Harrison said in a release.
“Working with our partners to create more opportunities for Saskatchewan residents, newcomers and businesses, ensures that Saskatchewan’s growth creates a better quality of life for everyone,” Harrison added.
According to the province, there was 605,300 people employed across Saskatchewan in October.
Canada-wide, the unemployment rate rose from 5.5 per cent in September to 5.7 per cent last month.
October marked the fourth consecutive month the jobless rate rose nationwide.
-- With files from The Canadian Press.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Proposed class action lawsuit alleges Ozempic maker failed to disclose serious side effects
A proposed class action lawsuit alleges the makers of Ozempic failed to adequately describe potential side effects such as intense vomiting and painful gallstones.
OPINION Here's why you should probably lower your salary expectations for 2024
Looking at current inflation levels and other factors affecting Canada's labour market, workers in many industries may need to lower their expectations for a salary increase in 2024. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines a few of the main reasons why some companies are projected to reduce their salary increases next year.
Newfoundland fishermen get 'best news' on northern cod stocks in a generation
A technical change in assessment has provided good news on the health of Newfoundland’s northern cod stock. That has some fishermen dreaming of the future.
'She was an innocent child:' Man gets life sentence in fatal poisoning of toddler's breakfast cereal
Toronto resident Francis Ngugi has been sentenced to life in prison, with no chance of parole for 17 years, after pleading guilty to the fatal poisoning of a Scarborough toddler's breakfast cereal in 2021.
Your favourite paper towel brand may be cut from Canada's boreal forest
A new report suggests many paper towel brands Canadians use are cut from the boreal forest.
Putin revokes Russia's ratification of nuclear test ban treaty
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday signed off on a law revoking his country's ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty, a move he says is designed to bring Moscow into line with the United States.
Man who tried to record wife having affair guilty of voyeurism, B.C. judge rules
A suspicious husband who surreptitiously installed a hidden camera in the bedroom of his B.C. home – with the admitted intention of catching his wife being unfaithful – has been found guilty of voyeurism.
OPINION Baby elephants and a plastic throne: Here are the standout moments from King Charles' trip to Kenya
This week, King Charles III embarked on his first state visit to a Commonwealth country since taking the throne last year. Royal commentator Afua Hagan breaks down key moments from the trip, including the absence of an apology for Britain's colonial abuses.
Eastern Ontario man taken to hospital following tarantula-involved collision
A furry tarantula spider is being held responsible for a traffic collision in Death Valley National Park between a Swiss couple and an Ontario man on a motorcycle.
Saskatoon
-
No time behind bars for woman who faked death, abducted son and fled country
A Saskatoon woman accused of faking her own death, and the death of her son, has pleaded guilty to child abduction.
-
Sask. unemployment rate lowest in Canada
With an unemployment rate of 4.4 per cent in October, Saskatchewan had the lowest jobless rate in the nation, according to numbers released by Statistics Canada.
-
Sask. mother, son's deaths connected to incident that left police officer injured: family
Police in Estevan, Sask. say an incident that left an officer and suspect seriously injured is connected with an early-morning homicide.
Winnipeg
-
Plane makes temporary landing on Manitoba road: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP says a plane made a temporary landing on a rural road in the RM of St. Andrews Thursday night.
-
'Why didn't they keep him safe?': Family, First Nations leaders question Winnipeg police after man's death in custody
Family and First Nations leaders are questioning the response by Winnipeg police following the death of an Indigenous man taken into custody.
-
Unknown man dead after allegedly walking in middle of highway: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP are investigating a highway death near Brandon Thursday evening.
Calgary
-
Caught on camera: Calgary poppy box stolen from Shawnessy gas station
Calgary police are investigating the theft of a poppy box in the city's southeast earlier this week.
-
Alberta would need to negotiate international agreements if it quits CPP: Freeland
Federal Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says if Alberta were to quit the Canada Pension Plan, it would need to launch a 'complex and multi-year process' of negotiating international social security agreements to deal with contributors who work abroad.
-
Milk River, Alta., emergency department reopens Friday morning
The Milk River Health Centre emergency department didn't stay closed for long.
Edmonton
-
Alberta would need to negotiate international agreements if it quits CPP: Freeland
Federal Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says if Alberta were to quit the Canada Pension Plan, it would need to launch a 'complex and multi-year process' of negotiating international social security agreements to deal with contributors who work abroad.
-
Dateline NBC to profile killing of Edmonton man in 2015
Dateline NBC will air an episode on Friday about the murder of an Edmonton man in 2015.
-
Police being used as a 'scapegoat' in debate over Edmonton 7% tax increase: association
The debate over how much Edmonton taxpayers will have to fork over next year is heating up – with at least one city councillor pointing his finger at police, drawing a fiery response from the officer's union.
Toronto
-
'She was an innocent child:' Man gets life sentence in fatal poisoning of toddler's breakfast cereal
Toronto resident Francis Ngugi has been sentenced to life in prison, with no chance of parole for 17 years, after pleading guilty to the fatal poisoning of a Scarborough toddler's breakfast cereal in 2021.
-
Pedestrian dead after being struck by vehicle in Brampton plaza parking lot: police
A pedestrian is dead after they were struck by a vehicle in a Brampton plaza parking lot on Friday afternoon.
-
Ontario Place redevelopment subject of new auditor general probe
The office of Ontario’s auditor general has confirmed it is looking into the provincial government’s controversial plans to redevelop Ontario Place and move the Ontario Science Centre to the waterfront.
Ottawa
-
Man, 61, dies after being struck by a vehicle in Orleans
A 61-year-old man has died after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in the area of St. Joseph Boulevard, between Jeanne D'Arc Boulevard and Youville Drive at approximately 9 p.m. Thursday.
-
Eastern Ontario man taken to hospital following tarantula-involved collision
A furry tarantula spider is being held responsible for a traffic collision in Death Valley National Park between a Swiss couple and an Ontario man on a motorcycle.
-
Ottawa committee defers Lansdowne 2.0 decision until Friday, Nov. 10
The decision on whether or not to proceed with the $419 million Lansdowne 2.0 project will be deferred until next Friday, giving councillors more time to analyze proposed motions on the plan.
Vancouver
-
Man who tried to record wife having affair guilty of voyeurism, B.C. judge rules
A suspicious husband who surreptitiously installed a hidden camera in the bedroom of his B.C. home – with the admitted intention of catching his wife being unfaithful – has been found guilty of voyeurism.
-
B.C. community paper that refused to publish anti-abortion ad wins human rights case
The B.C. Human Rights Tribunal has dismissed a complaint that a community newspaper's refusal to run anti-abortion ads amounted to discrimination based on religion.
-
Victoria police say man, 67, stabbed after stranger asked for money
Victoria police are investigating after a 67-year-old man was stabbed in the city's James Bay neighbourhood.
Montreal
-
Hampstead to issue $1,000 fines for removing posters of Israeli hostages
A Montreal suburb is poised to pass a new bylaw that would impose a $1,000 fine against anyone caught tearing down posters of missing Israeli citizens.
-
Police seize 326 cases of beer during eastern Ontario traffic stop
Ontario Provincial Police seized 326 cases of beer purchased in Quebec and intended to be served at an upcoming wedding after officers responded to a call for a rental van driving on an eastern Ontario highway with a blown tire.
-
Quebec to absorb 70% of public transit company deficits
The Quebec government says it will absorb 70 per cent of the deficits by the province's public transit companies in 2024.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria police say man, 67, stabbed after stranger asked for money
Victoria police are investigating after a 67-year-old man was stabbed in the city's James Bay neighbourhood.
-
First Nation family launches complaint over treatment at Port Alberni hospital
A Hesquiaht First Nation family has launched a complaint with Island Health over the care their late father received at Port Alberni’s West Coast General Hospital, citing concerns about alleged inadequate and negligent care that caused them to worry about his well-being.
-
Conservation deal aims to protect 30 per cent of B.C. land by 2030
An environmental agreement to protect 30 per cent of British Columbia's land by 2030 was signed today between the federal and British Columbia governments and the Indigenous-led First Nations Leadership Council.
Atlantic
-
U.S. climate article predicts snow deficit for Maritimes for upcoming El Nino winter
A new article from the climate branch of the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration of the US government correlates El Nino winters to below average snowfall for the Maritimes.
-
50-bed temporary shelter to open this winter in Dartmouth
A temporary 50-bed winter shelter will open in mid-November in Dartmouth, N.S.
-
Pedestrian intentionally hit by car in Truro: police
Police in Truro, N.S., are looking for a driver who they say intentionally hit a pedestrian Thursday night.
Northern Ontario
-
Proposed class action lawsuit filed against Canadian maker of popular weight loss drug Ozempic
A proposed class action lawsuit has been filed in B.C. Supreme Court alleging the Canadian manufacturer of Ozempic didn’t warn prospective patients about possible complications.
-
Northern Ont. police perform traffic stop, find assault suspect and $65K in drugs
A 36-year-old North Bay man has been charged with assault, forcible confinement, drug trafficking and several other offences related to incidents in September and a traffic stop Thursday, police say.
-
Canadian seniors are eligible for four key vaccines this fall, but not all are free
In most of Canada, you can feel a chill in the air. The change in season, triggering a change in health risks, has signalled the start of the cold and flu season. After three brutal winters, with respiratory illnesses dominating the headlines and filling hospitals, doctors are hopeful this one will be calmer.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener crash involving motorcycle and car
First responders are at the scene of a collision between a motorcycle and car in Kitchener.
-
Kitchener getting federal funding to fast-track construction of 1,216 new homes
Housing Minister Sean Fraser was in Kitchener Friday to announce $42.4 million in federal funding aimed at getting 1,216 new homes built in the city by 2027.
-
Fourth person charged in Guelph man's murder
A fourth person has been arrested and charged with accessory after the fact in the murder of a Guelph man who was reported missing last month.