REGINA -- Saskatchewan has the second highest amount of waste per capita in the country.

With Innovation Saskatchewan, a province wide competition, the government unveiled new technology to track just how much waste is going into local landfills.

Prairie Robotics and researchers at the U of R looked at two different ways of tracking waste cost efficiently.

Prairie Robotics used artificial intelligence and cameras to capture waste data in real time that will automatically generate reports. The technology was tested at both Regina and Moose Jaw landfills.

Researchers at the U of R looked at building a waste weigh scale that measures the weight of moving vehicles.

With more research, both groups want to commercialize their technology by the summer or the end of the year with hopes of having the technology used in Saskatchewan.