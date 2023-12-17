Sask. Viterra workers vote 'overwhelmingly' in favour of strike action, union says

Viterra workers in Saskatchewan are readying for a potential strike after voting to reject the company’s final offer.

The decision comes after more than a year of negotiations between Viterra and members of the Grain and General Services Union (GSU).

The key issues outlined by the union include reliable wage increases, greater work-family balance, health and safety as well as greater respect in the workplace.

Members of GSU Local 1 (Viterra’s country operations and maintenance) and Local 2 (Viterra Regina head office) voted overwhelmingly to reject the company’s final offer in late November. The ballots from that vote were counted on Dec. 15.

According to the GSU’s general secretary and bargaining spokesperson Steve Torgerson, the results were exactly what the union expected.

“The strong rejection vote across both locals is no real surprise,” he said in a GSU news release. “Members have been clear from the beginning that they need real wage increases written into their collective agreements.”

“This final offer from Viterra does not provide that.”

The union cited the recently announced merger between Viterra and fellow global grain merchant Bunge in its release.

The merger — announced in late June — will create a company worth $34 billion, including debt. The deal between Viterra and Bunge is expected to close in mid 2024.

“With the Bunge acquisition of Viterra, I thought Viterra would come to the bargaining table prepared to reach a deal. I’m surprised these negotiations are still dragging on,” Viterra employee and union bargaining committee member Kaylee Yanoshewski said.

“We’re asking for what is being seen in other recent contract settlements, and we want language in our collective agreement that clearly states what we will be earning.”

The effect of job action was addressed by the union.

“We work directly with Viterra’s customers and producers. We know what a strike or lock out might mean for them and we don’t want things to reach that point,” bargaining committee member Dale Lysitza said.

“They know what our issues are, what we are fighting for and what’s at stake for us. We value those relationships and are counting on their support and understanding if it comes to a point where we have to take a stand for what’s right and fair for our coworkers.”

The union went on to say it did not take the vote over job action lightly — and it hopes that Viterra will re-evaluate its position and return to the bargaining table “in good faith.”

“As Local 1 and 2 prepares for a potential strike, the ball is now in Viterra's court,” the release read. “To address the concerns of its workforce and demonstrate a genuine commitment to its employees and customers.”

Viterra was originally founded in 2007 by the merger of the Saskatchewan Wheat Pool and Agricore United. Headquartered in Regina, the company serves as a grain handler, marketer and food processer with 80 facilities across Canada, 31 marketing offices globally and exports to 70 countries worldwide.