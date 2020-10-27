REGINA -- These 12 constituencies were too close to call as of early Tuesday morning.

PRINCE ALBERT NORTHCOTE

New Democratic Party: Nicole Rancourt

Saskatchewan Party: Alana Ross

REGINA CORONATION PARK

New Democratic Party: Noor Burki

Saskatchewan Party: Mark Docherty

REGINA NORTHEAST

New Democratic Party: Yens Pedersen

Saskatchewan Party: Gary Grewal

REGINA PASQUA

New Democratic Party: Bhajan Brar

Saskatchewan Party: Muhammad Fiaz

REGINA UNIVERSITY

New Democratic Party: Aleana Young

Saskatchewan Party: Tina Beaudry-Mellor

REGINA WALSH ACRES

New Democratic Party: Kelly Hardy

Saskatchewan Party: Derek Meyers

SASKATOON CHURCHILL-WILDWOOD

New Democratic Party: Dave McGrane

Saskatchewan Party: Lisa Lambert

SASKATOON EASTVIEW

New Democratic Party: Matt Love

Saskatchewan Party: Chris Guerette

SASKATOON FAIRVIEW

New Democratic Party: Vicki Mowat

Saskatchewan Party: Manny Sadhra

SASKATOON MEEWASIN

New Democratic Party: Ryan Meili

Saskatchewan Party: Rylund Hunter

SASKATOON RIVERSDALE

New Democratic Party: Ashlee Hicks

Saskatchewan Party: Marvin Friesen

SASKATOON UNIVERSITY

New Democratic Party: Jennifer Bowes

Saskatchewan Party: Eric Olauson