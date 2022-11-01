Sask. wants fair share of new residents to address labour shortage

Canada plans to increase immigration to 500,000 newcomers annually by 2025 to address a labour shortage fuelled by an aging population. Saskatchewan welcomes the move but is concerned it won’t be allocated a fair share of new residents.

Sean Fraser, federal immigration minister, said the conversation that will be taking place in 10 or 15 years won’t be about labour shortages.

“It’s going to be about whether we have the economic capacity to continue to fund schools and hospitals and public services that I think we too often take for granted,” he said.

Saskatchewan wants its fair share of new residents.

“We believe it should be proportionate to our population and that would make sense and that would be fair. I’m concerned that we’re not going to be getting that from the federal government,” said Jeremy Harrison, minister of immigration and career development.

A job fair for newcomers was held in Regina on Tuesday with over 80 booths for businesses around the province that are in need of skilled labour.

“We’re here today just to see if we can help some folks out. We know that there are people coming across from Ukraine,” said Sean Comeu, vice president of Breck Construction.

Cities were also recruiting. Estevan chartered a bus to take newcomers on an introductory tour.

“Up to 25 people have already shown interest and beyond interest where they want to move to Estevan,” said Rick Sadick, economic development coordinator for the City of Estevan.

Many of the job seekers were Ukrainians who arrived on a last week’s flight from Poland.

“I must work because I need to give a future to my children,” said Denys Mararash, a newcomer from Ukraine.

Those who arrived earlier say it has been a relatively smooth transition into the Canadian workforce.

“I cannot say it was really hard for me because my English is more okay so it was okay, a bit challenging but it was okay,” said Anna Galikhanoba, an employed newcomer from Ukraine.

Saskatchewan has forwarded a draft Immigration Accord to the federal government proposing more provincial control over selection and an increase in numbers. It feels that would give more newcomers the option of choosing Saskatchewan as their new home.