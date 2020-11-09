REGINA -- The Swift Current Broncos, Moose Jaw Warriors, Regina Pats, Saskatoon Blades and Prince Albert Raiders are taking part in the Hockey Harvest Lottery, a 50/50 fundraiser to raise money for player scholarship funds.

All five clubs worked together in getting this lottery off the ground, and Swift Current Bronco’s Director of Business Operations Nathan MacDonald was the catalyst.

“We’re such competitors on the ice that you don’t expect us to be linking arms and doing anything off the ice,” said MacDonald. “The people from Saskatchewan have always supported hockey and the Western league and so we felt this was a fun way to engage the whole province.”

The 50/50 pot will start at $75,000, thanks to a donation from Great Western Brewing. The money raised will be split evenly among the teams.

Many teams have a reserve fund set aside for their player scholarships, but operations staff say initiatives like this go a long way at helping manage the uncertainty of this year.

“We’re hit very hard by the pandemic, we’re not generating really any revenues at this point in time,” MacDonald said.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created challenges for clubs to raise funds for post-secondary scholarships. Each time they use a different method.

“Usually it comes out of our operating fund that we’d have to transfer money over and it depends year to year on where that fund comes from,” MacDonald explained.

Pats Chief Operating Officer Stacey Cattell says with half of the regular season games, their opportunity to put money into their scholarship fund is reduced.

“The majority of the funds that are raised for our scholarships are from our 50/50 at the rink,” said Cattell. “I think everybody’s education programs are healthy, but you can’t completely take a year off because that’s a lot of money going out.”

The WHL season is set to begin on Jan. 8.

50/50 tickets go on sale Nov. 16 and will be available for purchase until Dec. 20. The winning ticket will be drawn on Dec. 21.