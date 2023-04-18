Sask. winner of Platinum Jubilee Medal pleads guilty to domestic violence; province apologizes

The provincial government is apologizing after discovering that a previous winner of the Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medal who was nominated by the Ministry of Agriculture pled guilty to a domestic violence charge.

Saskatchewan’s minister of agriculture, David Marit, released a statement on Tuesday, detailing the situation.

“As Minister of Agriculture, last year I accepted ministry recommendations and put forward nominations of individuals who have served in the agriculture industry for the Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medal,” Marit said in the news release.

“Last week, I learned of the legal circumstances of one of the nominees, including a domestic violence charge and guilty plea. As a result, this individual was immediately asked to return the medal and he has done so.”

“It is not appropriate for someone who is guilty of domestic abuse to receive a medal or an honour from the province,” he added.

Marit went on to say that at the time of the nomination and medal presentation, he was not aware of the circumstances.

“To be clear, I would never have nominated someone for such an honour had I known,” Marit said.

“I apologize to not only victims and survivors but to all those who work every day to provide a future free of domestic abuse. As a government, we remain committed to doing that same work.”