REGINA -- A Saskatchewan woman is calling for the removal of a statue of Father Hugonard, a Roman Catholic priest who founded the Lebret Indian Industrial Residential School.

The statue currently stands in the Sacred Heart Catholic cemetery in Lebret, about one hour northeast of Regina. Star Andreas said she wants it removed from the spot, and placed somewhere else, like a museum.

“We can’t leave it there, because it brings back trauma,” said Andreas.

Father Hugonard opened the school in 1884, west of the Village of Lebret. The monument of him was created in 1926 and stood near the entrance of the school until the late 1990s, when it was moved to the Sacred Heart Catholic cemetery.

Andreas said the statue has always upset her. However, given the recent discovery of 215 children buried at a former residential school in B.C., she decided now is the time to raise awareness about what happened at Saskatchewan residential schools too.

“It’s sensitive because there’s two kids, two children that are standing beside this priest. It’s a priest holding two native children…and that’s not cool,” said Andreas.

Tiny pairs of shoes now surround the statue of Father Hugonard, placed there in honour of the children who died at the Kamloops Indian Residential School.

“I’m pretty sure they got to do a search down here (in Lebret), because people are sharing stories with me about the children,” Andreas said.

The Lebret residential school was one of the first industrial schools to open, and was the last to close in Canada in 1998.

Archbishop Donald Bolen of the Regina archdiocese and Andreas both said they have had several conversations regarding the statue. Bolen said he would like to see the statue moved to the museum and will continue to have conversations with those involved.

If you are a former residential school student in distress, or have been affected by the residential school system and need help, you can contact the 24-hour Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line: 1-866-925-4419

Additional mental-health support and resources for Indigenous people are available here.