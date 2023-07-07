Sask. woman charged with attempted murder after hitting woman with vehicle, RCMP say

A 40-year-old woman from Preeceville, Sask. is facing two counts of attempted murder and two counts of assault with a weapon after striking another woman with a vehicle and attempting to hit another, police say.

According to an RCMP news release, police were called to the report of a collision involving a pedestrian on Highway 49 in Preeceville shortly after 5 p.m. on June 28.

RCMP said the accused drove towards two women striking one of them, the woman was taken to hospital with injuries described as non life-threatening.

The suspect left the scene but was located and arrested later that evening, police said.

She’s facing a total of eight charges including two counts of attempted murder, two counts of assault with a weapon, one count of failing to stop after an accident causing bodily harm, one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm and two counts of uttering threats, RCMP said.

The suspect has been remanded in custody until her next court appearance in Canora, Sask. on Aug. 3.

Preeceville, Sask. is about 273 kilometres northeast of Regina.