Sask. woman killed after vehicle crashes into bottom of embankment: RCMP

    A 50-year-old woman from Hudson Bay, Sask. was killed after the vehicle she was in left the roadway on Highway 9 on Friday.

    According to a new release from Saskatchewan RCMP, the incident occurred approximately five kilometers south of Hudson Bay.

    Police say the vehicle left highway and came to rest at the bottom of an embankment. The 50-year-old woman was found nearby and pronounced dead by EMS at the scene.

    Her family has been notified, RCMP said. Police did not release the woman's name. 

    Police added that a man also received medical care for injuries described as non-life-threatening.

    The highway was closed during the initial investigation but has been re-opened.

    RCMP are continuing to investigate the incident.

    Hudson Bay, Sask. is about 345 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

