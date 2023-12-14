Sask. woman launches scholarship for women pursuing career in firefighting

Yorkton, Sask. -

After being a firefighter for close to 30 years, Marianne Boychuk launched a new scholarship for women wishing to pursue a career in firefighting – Marianne Boychuk Women in Firefighting.

The scholarship offers $10,000 to a female firefighter starting her training at the Saskatchewan Emergency Response Institution (SERI), located near Melville.

In partnership with Suncrest College, Boychuk’s initial $5,000 scholarship offer was matched by the Government of Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Advanced Education.

"The reason for this scholarship was to remove a barrier for women and also to see it as an opportunity for women to get into this career that may have not otherwise thought about it,” Boychuk said.

"It's an opportunity for me to share my experiences through the college in instructing, so that they will go into the community and be part of a fire department, part of a community and spread that."

Boychuk became Regina’s first female firefighter in 1995. She said when she first joined the predominantly male field there were many challenges. However, over the years, it has slowly progressed, making the industry more accommodating to female firefighters.

“There was a lot of challenges when I first started,” she said.

“There was no female bathrooms, there was no gear that fit women, there wasn’t uniforms that fit women, a lot of those things that they were just a little bit behind the time that when I came in slowly started to change, and those have all changed now and it’s a very female friendly career.”

Suncrest said that when Boychuk approached them with the idea for the scholarship, they were in full support.

“Suncrest College is committed to create a more representative workforce within the fire industry,” said Jenna Niebergall, Manager of Public Relations & Marketing at Suncrest College.

“We truly believe this scholarship along with having female instructors, such as Marianne, will really promote that and encourage future women to enroll in the program,” she said.

Applications for the scholarship are now open with the closing date set for Jan. 31, 2024. The college’s fire program will start in April.

"The fire program is something we're incredibly proud of at the college, it's the only place in Saskatchewan that you can train to become a professional firefighter,” Niebergall said.

“It's a short but intensive program and it's very unique to the province, we're very proud."