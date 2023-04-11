Sask. woman's 63-year love affair with Chicago Blackhawks earns her special treatment at Calgary game

A Grenfell, Sask. woman who has been a fan of the Chicago Blackhawks for over 60 years got some special treatment at a recent game in Calgary, Alta.

Cheryl Fisher went to her first Blackhawks game on April 4, as a gift from her nephew.

“He said, ‘The Blackhawks are coming and do you want to come to the game?’ I couldn’t believe he would do that,” she told CTV Regina’s Morning Live on Tuesday.

Fisher brought a sign with her, which read; ‘63 yrs fan, 1st time seeing Blackhawks live.’

The sign caught the attention of Hawks Defenseman, Connor Murphy, during warmups.

In a video shared to the Blackhawk’s TikTok page, Murphy is seen tossing a puck over the glass for Fisher then returning minutes later with a stick for her.

The video of the encounter has gone viral, garnering more than 2.5 million views.

Fisher said it was her nephew, his wife, and her niece that talked her into making a sign, suggesting she might make it onto the Jumbo Tron.

“We got to the rink about an hour early and he took me right down to where the Blackhawks come out onto the ice,” she said. “When the Blackhawks came out, it was unbelievable.”

“I watched them on TV all those years and I was truly blessed to see them.”

Fisher said when she held up her sign, Murphy came up to her and flipped the puck up over the glass.

“It took three times and I finally caught it,” she said. “I was crying then and then he came back and brought me this stick and what a genuinely good sportsman and nice young man to do something like that for an old lady.”

“You could see the sincerity in him when he did this for me.”

Dwight Fisher, Cheryl’s husband, said Murphy’s gesture meant a lot to his wife.

“I mean, it’s 63 years of cheering for her team, and to see it live, wow it’s pretty cool,” he said. “When [Murphy] came over and he tossed her the stick, I thought, ‘That’s a pretty classy act on their part.”

Fisher said her love for the Blackhawks began when she was four-years-old when she and her Dad would watch “Hockey Night in Canada.”

“I heard the name Stan Mikita and I just loved that name and so that’s how it all began,” she recalled. “I just fell in love with them.”

Fisher said reality set in as soon as they pulled up to the rink.

“I hollered and I raised my arms up in the back seat of the car,” she said. “When [my nephew] took me down there, he said, ‘You were like a seven-year-old kid that was at their first hockey game, and I felt like it, I really did.”

“I just could not settle down and I kept trying not to cry … when I got all this, then it was river city and I truly couldn’t stop my crying.”

- With files from CTV News Regina’s Morning Live, CTV News Regina’s Stefanie Davis and Luke Simard