Saskatchewan activates cold weather strategy as temperatures dip across the province

As temperatures dip lower and lower across the province, the Government of Saskatchewan is highlighting its annual cold weather strategy.

“The ministry and many community based organizations [and] municipalities are concerned when the weather gets cold for our most vulnerable citizens,” Minister of Social Services Gene Makowsky told reporters Wednesday.

While organizations in the community lead the efforts, the Ministry of Social Services connects with emergency shelters to confirm the availability of spaces, food and other supports.

“There’s constant communication on vacancies within shelters and if required, hotels are used,” Makowsky said.

Whether provincially funded or not, emergency spaces in shelters across Saskatchewan are extending hours of operation and enhancing outreach.

“It’s not just the houseless population right now,” explained Mayor Sandra Masters. “But where can we take folks to access services and connect them to services.”

Health Canada says it takes only takes about 10 to 30 minutes for exposed skin to form frostbite — at -30 degrees Celsius.

The time drops to a mere five minutes if the temperature falls below -40 degrees Celsius.

Those with nowhere to go – or living in tents – are also at a higher risk of hypothermia when outside for long periods of time.

“In addition to an expansion of shelter space, there is medically supervised spaces for those who can’t access shelters,” Masters added.

According to the province – anyone who needs a warm place to stay can contact their local Income Assistance Service Centre from Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

https://www.saskatchewan.ca/residents/family-and-social-support/find-a-social-services-office

For after hours and weekend support:

According to the province – work is also underway with community partners to create 120 new permanent emergency shelter spaces in communities across the province based on their need.

Regina’s cold weather strategy is activated Nov. 1 and is in place until March 31 – and can be extended based on weather conditions.

Saskatoon’s strategy is activated whenever: