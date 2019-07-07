Some people with tickets for Saturday’s Saskatchewan Airshow at 15 Wing Moose Jaw were turned away.

Organizers confirm 25,000 people attended the show on Saturday.

Organizers stopped allowing entry around 1:30 p.m. due to the size of the crowd. It was closed for the safety and comfort of the airshow guests.

Anyone who bought a pre-purchased ticket for Saturday that didn't get into the show is being allowed to use that ticket for the Sunday show.

Less people are expected for the on Sunday and only 20,000 people will be allowed into the show. Ticket sales at the event will close sooner on Sunday, in order to keep from going over-capacity.