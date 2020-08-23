REGINA -- Saskatchewan’s Belarusian community gathered at City Hall on Sunday, calling on Dictator Alexander Lukashenko to resign.

They gathered after it was believed Lukashenko rigged the election. They joined in solidarity for their family overseas.

“We were able to find freedom here, not just for ourselves, but for our kids,” said Vitaly Shevrov, who is from Belarus. “If you ask any Belarusian they can tell you that kids don’t have any hope for a future in Belarus.”

Shevrov has lived in Canada for 11 years. He and the others who gathered knew they could not stand idly by.

“Being here in Canada, in Saskatchewan, unfortunately we cannot do much for our home country and for our people,” said Vitaly Jaroshevsky. “But every one of us just couldn't stay home doing nothing.”

Shevrov says he and people in Belarus have finally had enough.

“People just got sick and tired of it,” he said. “People don’t want to accept it anymore. They want a free life. They want freedom of choice.”

Jaroshevsky’s parents still live in Minsk, the capital city. He believes they are living a nightmare.

“It’s awful. They are scared to even leave their apartment,” he said.

The activists have also penned a petition authored to Conservative MP Andrew Scheer.

They want the Canadian government to do these five things:

Demand Belarusian officials free all political prisoners.

Investigate the violence on the streets, detention centres and jails in Belarus.

Demand Belarusian officials to stop oppressing workers and companies who joined a nation-wide strike, and to citizens who are openly opposed to the Lukashenko regime.

Demand Lukashenko resigns immediately.

Refer the case against Lukashenko and his regime to the International Criminal Court for crimes against the people of Belarus.

The Canadian government has said they don’t recognize the dictatorship of Lukashenko as a legitimate government.

Jaroshevsky said he is optimistic there will be change.

“It is impossible to have this situation in the 21st century in the middle of Europe and there not be change,” he said.