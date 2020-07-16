REGINA -- Eva Eckert decided to hit the links on her 100th birthday.

Eckert, of Regina Beach, teed off her century year on Thursday after being a member of the golf club for nearly 30 years.

She attributes her love of golf to the people she has met along the way.

“I loved being with the women,” Eckert said of the ladies she would play with. “There was change all the time - not the same ones that I started with. But it was the people.”

The golf game has become a birthday tradition for Eva and her son, Murray. This one was extra special as many of Eva’s family and friends watched and cheered her on during the round.

“It’s a lot of love. It’s a great community out here,” said Murray. “Mom spent a lot of time with golfing with those ladies so a lot of them were here today to wish her a happy birthday. It’s fabulous.”

Beverley Krett has known Eva for more than 30 years and has played golf with her many times. Krett remembered when she provided Eva with a gift of a new set of clubs.

“She was 91 and promptly beat me,” Krett said.

Krett said she has learned a lot from Eva, especially outside the golf course.

Eva taught her “to be kind to people, not to judge people, listen to your intuition and just enjoy life,” she said.

Murray said that even in her old age, his mother is a great golfer.

“She tries to give me lots of tips but I’m not very coachable,” said Murray. “She’s a boring golfer, down the middle. I’m all over the place.”

Eva has taken some valuable lessons from golf into her life. She said there’s no point in getting frustrated when things don’t go her way.

“I think accepting things as they came,” said Eva. “And trying to do the best I could. As far as I know, that’s it.”

She said she believes holding that mentality through life is what kept her life above par.