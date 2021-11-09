Saskatchewan Environmental Society urging province to implement stronger climate policies

REGINA -

The Saskatchewan Environmental Society (SES) is calling on the Government of Saskatchewan to introduce new policy measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 45 per cent by 2030.

The SES said this reduction aligns with new goals set out by the federal government, U.S. president Joe Biden and the European Union.

In a letter addressed to Premier Scott Moe and Minister of Environment Warren Kaeding on Tuesday, the SES gave a list of 25 recommendations it believes the government should implement to reach this goal.

“In conjunction with measures that the Government of Canada has announced, (this) would result in major emission reductions in the province of Saskatchewan,” said Peter Prebble, SES board member.

Some of the suggestions include: importing hydro from Manitoba to accelerate the phase-out of coal-fired power stations, creating a network of electric vehicle charging stations and making changes to oil and gas regulation in the province.

CTV News has reached out to the Minister of Environment regarding the SES’s letter and is expecting a response later Tuesday afternoon.

More to come…