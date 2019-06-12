

CTV Regina





REGINA - Saskatchewan's main farm group wants help from the provincial and federal governments as producers face withering drought conditions.

The Agricultural Producers Association of Saskatchewan is calling for a drought-related AgriRecovery assessment.

It says for many producers, 2019 is the third-straight year of below average moisture.

President Todd Lewis says producers need assistance with water supplies and water quality management.

The association also wants the entire province made eligible for the Federal Livestock Tax Deferral program.

Lewis says Saskatchewan Crop Insurance should consider a program to encourage the conversion of drought-damaged cereal crops into livestock feed such as green feed, silage or grazing.