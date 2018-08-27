

The Canadian Press





The Saskatchewan government says higher oil and potash prices will mean more money for the province this year.

But more spending on health care, social services and public-sector pensions will eat up a good portion of that windfall.

The provincial Finance Ministry has released its first-quarter update showing a deficit of $306 million, nearly $60 million smaller than forecast in the April budget.

Revenue is predicted to be almost $170 million more than expected thanks largely in a boost to the forecasted price of oil.

The government is planning to spend $20 million extra on health care, because more people are using the system, and $20 million more on social services because of an increased caseload.

Changes to interest rates also mean more than $50 million in extra pension expenses.