The Saskatchewan government is expected to table a balanced budget in the legislature this afternoon.

Finance Minister Donna Harpauer unveiled black flats for her budget shoes on Monday — representing a province that is back in the black.

This balanced budget delivers on a promise made by the government in 2017. During that tough budget, the province vowed to balance the books in three years.

The NDP Opposition says it will be looking closely to make sure things in this year’s budget are “on the level.”