Saskatchewan health care agreement to include $61 million one-time investment

The Government of Saskatchewan has reached an agreement-in-principle with the federal government on health care funding.

The agreement provides the province with a one-time $61 million investment and adds $111 million to the $6.4 billion provincial health care budget under bilateral agreements, the province said in a news release.

The funding will be used to accelerate and enhance new measures to improve access to primary health care, surgery and mental health and additions.

Health minister Paul Merriman will be speaking with reporters in Saskatoon at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

More details to come…