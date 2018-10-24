

The Canadian Press





Carbon tax and the economy are expected to be on the agenda during the fall sitting of the Saskatchewan legislature.

The sitting is to start this afternoon with a throne speech from Lt.-Gov. Thomas Molloy.

Premier Scott Moe has said the federal government's plan to send carbon tax rebates directly to residents is a vote-buying scheme.

Moe says Saskatchewan's climate change plan is enough to reduce emissions.

He also says a carbon tax would hurt the province's economy.

The Saskatchewan government plans to balance its books by next year.

"We're looking forward to discussion throughout the legislative session with respect to achieving our three-year plan, the balance in this legislative session with the budget," he said Tuesday.

Opposition NDP Leader Ryan Meili said there has been too much finger pointing from Moe of late.

Meili said there are huge gaps in health, education and justice services for Indigenous people in the province and that needs to change.

"We've seen him (Moe) looking to blame others for problems and that's really been his approach to the question of carbon pricing throughout," Meili said.