A Saskatchewan man is dead following a three-vehicle collision south of Grand Prairie, Alta.

On Saturday at about 5:30 p.m., the Grand Prairie RCMP along with Grande Cache RCMP was called to a collision on Highway 40 and Archie Way Road, 80 km south of Grand Prairie.

RCMP says a vac truck collided with a pick-up truck and a semi at the intersection.

The driver of the pick-up truck, a 64-year-old man from Saskatchewan, was killed in the accident. RCMP did not specify where in Saskatchewan the man was from.

The driver of the vac truck was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

RCMP collision analyst is assisting in the investigation. Occupational Health and Safety are also conducting their own investigation into the collision.