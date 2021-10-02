REGINA -- Ryan Meili will remain the leader of Saskatchewan's official Opposition after facing a review Saturday.

During the provincial NDP's annual convention, 72 per cent of the delegates voted against having a leadership contest.

As a result, Meili will remain at the party helm.

The other 28 per cent voted in favour of a leadership contest, which would have launched a campaign for someone else to take the party reins.

In total, 446 votes were cast by delegates.

The leadership review is part of the party's convention protocol.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2021.