Saskatchewan NDP to make history by electing its first woman leader

Saskatchewan's NDP Opposition is poised to elect its first woman leader.

Party members are to vote today at a leadership convention in Regina.

CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca will be livestreaming the event. Results of the vote are expected around 3:40 p.m., with the new leader speaking shortly after.

Two candidates are in the running: Carla Beck, the member of the legislative assembly for Regina Lakeview, and Kaitlyn Harvey, a Metis lawyer based in Saskatoon.

One of them will become the first woman to be elected to lead the Saskatchewan NDP, both with hopes to become the first female premier of the province.

Nicole Sarauer, member of the legislative assembly for Regina Douglas Park, had previously served as interim leader for one year in 2017 while a leadership race was underway.

The newly elected NDP leader would become the second woman to head the Opposition in the province, with the first being Lynda Haverstock who lead the Liberal Party 1995, but stepped down as leader after five months.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 26, 2022.