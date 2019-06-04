The six recipients of the Saskatchewan Order of Merit will be honoured at a special ceremony tonight.

It’s the highest honour in the province.

The 2019 recipients are:

  • Don Atchison, Saskatoon
  • Doug Cuthand, Saskatoon
  • Lyn Goldman, Regina
  • Grit McCreath, Calgary and Waskesiu
  • Dr. Andy Potter, Saskatoon
  • Dr. William Francis Ready, Regina

Chief Justice Robert Richards will present the awards on behalf of Lieutenant Governor W. Thomas Molloy.

The ceremony will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Conexus Arts Centre.