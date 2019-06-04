Saskatchewan Order of Merit recipients to be honoured tonight
Saskatchewan Order of Merit (Supplied: Government of Saskatchewan)
CTV Regina
Published Tuesday, June 4, 2019 9:12AM CST
The six recipients of the Saskatchewan Order of Merit will be honoured at a special ceremony tonight.
It’s the highest honour in the province.
The 2019 recipients are:
- Don Atchison, Saskatoon
- Doug Cuthand, Saskatoon
- Lyn Goldman, Regina
- Grit McCreath, Calgary and Waskesiu
- Dr. Andy Potter, Saskatoon
- Dr. William Francis Ready, Regina
Chief Justice Robert Richards will present the awards on behalf of Lieutenant Governor W. Thomas Molloy.
The ceremony will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Conexus Arts Centre.