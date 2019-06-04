

CTV Regina





The six recipients of the Saskatchewan Order of Merit will be honoured at a special ceremony tonight.

It’s the highest honour in the province.

The 2019 recipients are:

Don Atchison, Saskatoon

Doug Cuthand, Saskatoon

Lyn Goldman, Regina

Grit McCreath, Calgary and Waskesiu

Dr. Andy Potter, Saskatoon

Dr. William Francis Ready, Regina

Chief Justice Robert Richards will present the awards on behalf of Lieutenant Governor W. Thomas Molloy.

The ceremony will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Conexus Arts Centre.