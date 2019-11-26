REGINA - Federal Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland is to meet with the Saskatchewan premier and mayor of Regina today.

Freeland's office says she will speak with Mayor Michael Fougere at city hall first, then with Premier Scott Moe at the legislature.

Freeland, who is also deputy prime minister, has been tasked with trying to overcome regional tensions after the Liberals failed to win any seats in Saskatchewan and Alberta in October's federal election.

Moe described a meeting earlier this month with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as "disappointing" and said the province would be looking at ways to increase its independence.

Moe's spokesman, Jim Billington, has said the premier has a "positive working relationship" with Freeland and is looking forward to discussing with her issues that face Saskatchewan.

Freeland met with Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson and Alberta Premier Jason Kenney on Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Nov. 26, 2019