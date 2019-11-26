REGINA -- Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says he had a more cordial meeting with Federal Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland than he did with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Moe and Freeland met for nearly two hours in Regina, but Moe says no commitments were made.

He says the purpose of the meeting was for Freeland to listen and get up to speed.

Freeland, also named deputy prime minister in Trudeau's new cabinet, has been tapped to try and overcome regional tensions after the Liberals failed to win any seats in Saskatchewan and Alberta in October's federal election.

Moe described a meeting earlier this month with Trudeau as disappointing and said the province would be looking at ways to assert more autonomy.

Moe planned to raise some of the same issues with Freeland as he did with Trudeau, including putting a pause on the federal carbon tax and reworking the equalization formula.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Nov. 26, 2019