Saskatchewan prepares to host Wheelchair Curling Nationals once again

In March, the National Wheelchair Curling Championships will return to Moose Jaw and Saskatchewan is ecstatic about playing host to the big event for a second year in a row.

“It’s nice to perform in front of your home crowd. People that you’re around all the time, people that support you, which is major,” said Gilbert Dash, Canadian National and Team Saskatchewan athlete.

Dash was on the team that won the national championships in 2023 in Moose Jaw.

Athlete and chair for Wheelchair Curling Nationals, Moose Gibson, told CTV News that hosting for two consecutive years has been a whirlwind experience.

“We really pushed to have this championship here. We thought it would be great to expose the sport to southern Saskatchewan in Moose Jaw. Curl Moose Jaw said ‘Ok, we want to bring it, you’re in charge of it. So run with it.’ So we ran with it last year. The fan support was amazing. Everybody’s excited about the championships coming back,” he explained.

“It was incredible winning in front of our home crowd last year and I have grandchildren that lived there and they got to skip school and come out and watch the finals. So they’re excited about it coming back,” shared Saskatchewan team member, Marie Wright.

Wright was in a car accident in 1988 and has been in a wheelchair ever since. She said she originally wanted to play hockey but at the time they did not have a para-ice hockey team.

She is a senior athlete with the National Program currently after she was recruited to be the female athlete on Team Canada when they needed a member of the opposite sex.

“I think I was the only female that they knew. I didn’t want to curl. I didn’t know if it was really my sport. But they twisted my arm and got me out and the first time I was on the ice I fell in love with the sport and been here every since,” she shared.

There will be two Saskatchewan teams competing – as the winners from last year will represent as Team Canada and they will have their host provincial team on top of that.

There will be 11 teams in total competing to be named the best in the country.

“Hopefully we find out in the next week who’s going to be on what team and hunker down and put our focus on bringing the fifth championship to Saskatchewan. The last few times it was a Saskatchewan, Northern Ontario were in the final twice. Thinking of the Buffalo Bills when they lost four Super Bowls in a row. They’ve lost two championships in a row. So it’d be nice to play them again. So we can make it a three peat as well as a five peat for us (Team Saskatchewan),” Gibson chuckled.

Lorraine Arguin, one of Team Saskatchewan’s coaches, says those who come out and watch the championships will be impressed by the ability of the curlers.

“Anybody who’s never come out to watch curling is amazed by the ability of these individuals to make shots without sweepers,” she explained. “Sweepers help correct a lot of mistakes on the ice which we do not have so they have to throw the exact right weight for the ice that is chosen. So that is very challenging.”

Arguin is a massive advocate for growing the sport and hopes hosting events like this will garner interest for wheelchair athletes.

“If anybody is ever interested in getting into the sport they can come in and throw. Even if they don’t want to be on a competitive team. They can still come out and practice and all they need to do is get a hold of CurlSask or any curling club and they will direct them to us,” Arguin said.

The event runs from March 25-30 at the Moose Jaw Events Centre.